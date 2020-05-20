Home

SHIPPAM Rita Margaret
Formerly of Nottingham.
Passed away peacefully
at home in
Chapel St Leonards on
Sunday 10th May 2020,
aged 73 years .
Dearly loved Wife to John,
cherished mum to Deborah, Theresa, Amanda and Melinda.
Loving grandmother to Johnny
and Amy
Rita will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Rita's funeral service will take place at Northern Cemetery Chapel Bulwell on Thursday 28th May at 1:00pm followed by burial
in the cemetery
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Chemotherapy Suite Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors
.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on May 20, 2020
