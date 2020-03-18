Home

PERKINS Roger Watson (Polly) Passed away peacefully
on 5th March 2020
aged 76 years of Skegness.
Much loved husband of Kathleen,
loving step father of Jozef & Jane Perkins, grandfather to
Brooke and Taylor.
Roger will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Cremation service at Alford on
Monday 23rd March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to the Skegness Lifeboat.
All enquiries please to
Skegness Funeral Services,
tel 01754 761758.
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 18, 2020
