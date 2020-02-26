|
|
|
REEVE Ronald Arthur
(Ron) Passed away peacefully at Meadow Sands Care
Home, Skegness on Saturday
15th February 2020, aged 92 years.
Dearly loved Husband to Phyllis cherished Father to Martin, loving Grandad to Kirsty and Gemma
and special Great Grandad to
Ellie, Oliver, Lily and Jack.
Ron will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
his family and friends.
Ron's funeral service will take
place at Alford Crematorium
on Monday 9th March.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to St Barnabas Hospice
& Age UK.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 26, 2020