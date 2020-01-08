Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Handsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Handsley

Notice Condolences

Ruth Handsley Notice
Handsley Ruth Ellen The death is announced of
Ruth Ellen Handsley, aged 98 years,
on Thursday 19th December 2019.
Ruth was the widow of the
late Raymond Handsley,
formerly of Market Place Wainfleet,
and a much loved mother, aunt grandmother and great grandmother.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 17th January 2020 at 1pm at
All Saints Church, Wainfleet.
Family flowers only. Donations
if wished, to The Royal British Legion
to be sent to
Parkers Funeral Directors,
Wainfleet PE24 4DJ 01754 880334.
Published in Skegness Standard on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -