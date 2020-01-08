|
|
|
Handsley Ruth Ellen The death is announced of
Ruth Ellen Handsley, aged 98 years,
on Thursday 19th December 2019.
Ruth was the widow of the
late Raymond Handsley,
formerly of Market Place Wainfleet,
and a much loved mother, aunt grandmother and great grandmother.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 17th January 2020 at 1pm at
All Saints Church, Wainfleet.
Family flowers only. Donations
if wished, to The Royal British Legion
to be sent to
Parkers Funeral Directors,
Wainfleet PE24 4DJ 01754 880334.
Published in Skegness Standard on Jan. 8, 2020