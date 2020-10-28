Home

Roberts Sandra of Firsby, Lincolnshire,
formerly of Severn Road, Bulkington, passed away on 14th October, aged 81.
Wife of the late David,
beloved Mum of Jonathan and Joanna, Mother- in -law to Mary and Steve
and Grandma to Chloe and Kelvin.

A private service will take place on Friday 30th October at
St Andrew's Church, Firsby.

Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, can be made
to St Barnabas Hospice,
Cancer Research UK or Diabetes UK
via Parkers Funeral Directors,
16 St John Street, Wainfleet, PE24 4DJ.
Published in Skegness Standard on Oct. 28, 2020
