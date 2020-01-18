Home

Sandra Taylor

TAYLOR Sandra Mary Wilson Formerly of Alma Avenue, Skegness.
Passed away peacefully at home
on 8th January, aged 76 years.
Much loved wife to the late
Trevor Taylor and dear Mum to
Lynn, Karen, Tracy, Grant, Alison, Gary and Neil. Loving Sister and devoted Nanna and Great Nanna.
She will be sadly missed by all
but together again
with her soulmate Trevor.
Funeral Service to be held at
Boston Crematorium on
Monday 27th January at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Marie Curie c/o
F. E. Addlesse, 44, Castle Street,
Boston, PE21 8PN
Published in Skegness Standard on Jan. 18, 2020
