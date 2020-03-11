|
|
|
BUCKINGHAM Steven Paul
(Bucko) Passed away
suddenly at home on
Wednesday 12th February 2020,
aged 59 years.
Dearly loved Son, Brother and Uncle.
Steven will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
his family and friends.
Steven's funeral service will take place at St Marys Church, Winthorpe on Monday 16th March at 11:00am, followed by burial in the cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 11, 2020