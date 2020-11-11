Home

Robinson Ted It is with much sadness, that we announce the death of Ted Robinson, aged 88 years, in the Wolds Care Home, Louth. Formerly of Grimsby, Mablethorpe and Ketsby.

Loving husband of the late Irene and father of Brenda, Edward and Claire, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.

A private family funeral will take place. Donations, in Ted's memory, to be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

All enquiries to
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 11, 2020
