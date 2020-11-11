Home

Stewart Thomas (Tom) of Skegness,
passed away at home on Wednesday 28th October 2020, aged 74 years.
Dearly loved husband of Anne,
Father to Paul, Julia, David and Rachel.
A grandfather and great grandfather.
The funeral will take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th November 2020.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Royal National Institute
for the Blind
C/o Parkers Funeral Directors
16 St John Street, Wainfleet PE24 4DJ
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 11, 2020
