Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Berry

Notice Condolences

William Berry Notice
BERRY William Thomas (Bill) Aged 91 years.
Peacefully on
28th February 2020.
Beloved husband of Estelle,
devoted dad to Howard & Diane, Michelle, Russell and Sarah,
Donna & Dale, Darren and Alex,
a loving grandad to
Roger, Jason, Ashley, Josh, Emma, great-grandad to
Jacob, Sophia, Rafferty,
Funeral service at St Nicholas Church, Addlethorpe on Friday 27th March at 3pm followed by interment in Addlethorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
East Lindsey Blind Society c/o
Graham Patchett
Skegness Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01754 761758.
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -