|
|
|
BERRY William Thomas (Bill) Aged 91 years.
Peacefully on
28th February 2020.
Beloved husband of Estelle,
devoted dad to Howard & Diane, Michelle, Russell and Sarah,
Donna & Dale, Darren and Alex,
a loving grandad to
Roger, Jason, Ashley, Josh, Emma, great-grandad to
Jacob, Sophia, Rafferty,
Funeral service at St Nicholas Church, Addlethorpe on Friday 27th March at 3pm followed by interment in Addlethorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
East Lindsey Blind Society c/o
Graham Patchett
Skegness Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01754 761758.
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 18, 2020