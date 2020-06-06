|
|
|
Key Alan Tom On Saturday 16th May, peacefully
in Lincoln County Hospital,
Alan, aged 81 years
of Billinghay.
Much loved Husband of Pam.
Loving Dad of Simon,
Grandad to Emily and Charlotte
and Father-in-Law to Mandy.
A Private Burial will be held at
Billinghay Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Alan's life at a later date.
Donations invited for
Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution c/o
Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET. 01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on June 6, 2020