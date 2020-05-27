Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Andrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Andrew

Notice Condolences

Ann Andrew Notice
Andrew Ann Marjorie Devoted wife of Barry,
sadly passed away in
Lincoln County Hospital
on 19th May 2020 aged 68 years.
Much loved Mum of Ricki
and partner Shannon,
adored Nan of Tyrone, Carley and
dearly loved by her sisters
and brothers-in-law.
Marjorie will be loved always and
greatly missed by her devoted family.
Funeral service date to be arranged, please contact
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
Duke Street, Sleaford, Lincs, NG34 7DX,
Tel 01529 306311
Published in Sleaford Standard on May 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -