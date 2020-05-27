|
Andrew Ann Marjorie Devoted wife of Barry,
sadly passed away in
Lincoln County Hospital
on 19th May 2020 aged 68 years.
Much loved Mum of Ricki
and partner Shannon,
adored Nan of Tyrone, Carley and
dearly loved by her sisters
and brothers-in-law.
Marjorie will be loved always and
greatly missed by her devoted family.
Funeral service date to be arranged, please contact
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services,
Duke Street, Sleaford, Lincs, NG34 7DX,
Tel 01529 306311
Published in Sleaford Standard on May 27, 2020