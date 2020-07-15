|
|
|
Hix Beryl Passed away peacefully at Oakdene Nursing Home, Sleaford, on Wednesday 1st July 2020, aged 90.
Cherished Mum of Janice and Nick, Christine and Roger, Stella and Jeremy, Susan and David, Edwina and Stuart.
Cherished Gran to William and Stacey, Thomas and Kelly, Jemma and Harry, Joseph and Ella, Alex and Rowan, Joanne and Farley.
Great Gran to Lauren and Grace, Trinity, William, Jordan and Colby, Lexie-Jaye, Eden and Ivy,
Alice and Elsie and Theo.
Love always from us all.
Family service and cremation took place on Monday 13th July 2020
at Grantham.
There will be a thanksgiving at Quarrington Church at a later date.
Donations to the British Heart Foundation please
c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services Ltd
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET.
01529 300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on July 15, 2020