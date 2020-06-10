|
|
|
Hardy Darrell Passed away 22nd May 2020, aged 72 years.
Loving husband to Chris.
Dad of Darren, Donna and Christopher.
Grandad to Carley, Dane, Mason, Harry, Derrie, Teegan and Sienna.
Great Grandad to Lillie and Amilee.
Son of the late Ken and Ivy.
Brother to Maureen and Ann and the late Dave, Glyn and Jan.
He faded away with his loving family by his side, he will be greatly missed.
Funeral service at
Surfleet Crematorium on
19th June at 3pm.
Limited numbers are only allowed,
but donations to NSPCC,
Marie Curie and St Barnabas
to be sent to
Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding,
Tel 01775 720800.
Published in Sleaford Standard on June 10, 2020