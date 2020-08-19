|
|
|
Broughton Donald On Thursday 6th August,
peacefully at home, Don,
aged 81 years of Sleaford.
Loving and devoted Husband of Jean,
a proud and much loved Dad to Mark
and David, Father in Law to Lisa, Grandad to Hannah, Tom and Danny and Great Grandad to Finley and Emilia.
Don will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends.
Funeral Service to be held on
Thursday 20th August at
Lincoln Crematorium, but all are welcome to pay their respects along Southgate, Sleaford at approx.
1.30pm, Sleafordian Coaches Depot approx. 1.45pm and Lincoln City Stadium at approx.2.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations are invited for ULHCT (specifically for the
benefit of the Renal Unit at
Lincoln County Hospital c/o
Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET.
01529 300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Aug. 19, 2020