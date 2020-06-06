|
|
|
WATSON Eileen Audrey (Audrey) 28.05.1929 - 20.05.2020
Passed away peacefully at Westfield Park Nursing Home, Hook, East Yorkshire where she had lived happily for the past five years.
Audrey was born in Navenby and
spent much of her life in Great Hale
and Ruskington.
Beloved wife of the late Ronald Watson, much loved mother of Elaine (Bunty), Geoffrey, Helen and William, loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren,
22 great-grandchildren and
9 great-great-grandchildren, dear sister of the late Mr Roy Rawlinson and the late Mrs Joan Faulkener.
A family funeral will take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Thursday 4th June.
Enq A Fletcher & Sons,
31 Edinburgh Street, Goole.
Tel: 01405 763130.
Published in Sleaford Standard on June 6, 2020