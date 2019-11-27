|
HOWARD Ena Peacefully on
14th November 2019 in Lincoln County Hospital, Ena, aged 84 years, of Ruskington,
formerly of Anwick.
Dearly loved wife of the late Stan,
loving mother and grandmother.
Funeral service will take place at
St Edith's Church, Anwick on
Friday 6th December 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance Appeal may be left at church or are being received by Allenbys of Anwick, Funeral Directors, 68 Main Road, Anwick, Sleaford, Lincs, NG34 9SU. Tel. 01526 832319
Published in Sleaford Standard on Nov. 27, 2019