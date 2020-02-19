Home

Colin Ward Funeral Services
14 Boston Road
Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
01529 300123
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00
St Martin's Church
Ancaster
Frances Travis Notice
Travis Frances On Sunday 9th February, peacefully in
Grantham Hospital,
Frances, aged 89 years of Ancaster.
Loving Wife of Max.
Much loved Mum of Beverley,
Nanna to Emma, Mother-in-Law to Paul and Step-Nanna to Laura and Tom.
Funeral Service on
Friday 21st February at
St Martin's Church, Ancaster
at 12 noon. Flowers are welcomed
or donations to St Martin's Church Ancaster c/o
Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET. 01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Feb. 19, 2020
