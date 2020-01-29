|
|
|
MOBBS Geoff Passed away aged 75,
after a short illness on
12th January 2020.
Beloved husband of Pat,
loving father to Carol and the late David and adored grandad of Jack and Ellie and father-in-law to John.
Following a private family cremation,
a celebration of Geoff's life will take place at Woody's at Woodland Waters, Ancaster NG32 3RT, on
Thursday 6th February at 10.30am.
Donations in his memory, in lieu of flowers, are invited for
St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital and the Lullaby Trust and may be given on the day or forwarded to:
Robert Holland Funeral Director
14 St Catherine's Rd
Grantham
NG31 6TS
Published in Sleaford Standard on Jan. 29, 2020