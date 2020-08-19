|
PARKINSON George Robert 1927 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of
George Robert Parkinson.
He was born in Yorkshire and came to live in Sleaford in the early Sixties
to work in local government
as an accountant.
His great love was for sport.
He played football for
Huddersfield Town as a teenager and for the British Army in Germany.
On leaving the Army, he played
semi-professional football for
Worksop Town and later cricket for Carlisle until he moved to Sleaford.
He was invited to play cricket for Sleaford where he was Captain of the Second Team for three years.
In his later years, he became a member of Sleaford Golf Club.
He leaves behind a grieving family -
his wife Sheila, daughter Karen,
son Craig, granddaughter Lisa and three great-granddaughters
Courtney, Jessica and Olivia.
Donations invited for the ULHCT
(for the benefit of the A & E Dept at Lincoln County Hospital) c/o
Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET
01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Aug. 19, 2020