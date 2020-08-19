Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colin Ward Funeral Services
14 Boston Road
Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
01529 300123
Resources
More Obituaries for George Parkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Parkinson


1927 - 2020 Notice Condolences
George Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON George Robert 1927 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of
George Robert Parkinson.
He was born in Yorkshire and came to live in Sleaford in the early Sixties
to work in local government
as an accountant.
His great love was for sport.
He played football for
Huddersfield Town as a teenager and for the British Army in Germany.
On leaving the Army, he played
semi-professional football for
Worksop Town and later cricket for Carlisle until he moved to Sleaford.
He was invited to play cricket for Sleaford where he was Captain of the Second Team for three years.
In his later years, he became a member of Sleaford Golf Club.
He leaves behind a grieving family -
his wife Sheila, daughter Karen,
son Craig, granddaughter Lisa and three great-granddaughters
Courtney, Jessica and Olivia.
Donations invited for the ULHCT
(for the benefit of the A & E Dept at Lincoln County Hospital) c/o
Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET
01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -