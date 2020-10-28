Home

George Yates Notice
Yates George William Passed away peacefully at his home
in Sleaford, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday 21st October,
aged 93 years.
Loving Husband of the late Jean Yates and a much loved Dad, Grandad,
Great-Grandad and Father-in-Law.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Private Cremation to be followed by
a Memorial Service at a later date.
The Family wish to thank
Sleaford Medical Group,
Carers from Compleat Care and Nurses from Marie Curie
and St Barnabas.
Donations invited for Sleaford in Bloom
c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford, NG34 7ET.
01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Oct. 28, 2020
