|
|
|
Yates George William Passed away peacefully at his home
in Sleaford, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday 21st October,
aged 93 years.
Loving Husband of the late Jean Yates and a much loved Dad, Grandad,
Great-Grandad and Father-in-Law.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Private Cremation to be followed by
a Memorial Service at a later date.
The Family wish to thank
Sleaford Medical Group,
Carers from Compleat Care and Nurses from Marie Curie
and St Barnabas.
Donations invited for Sleaford in Bloom
c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford, NG34 7ET.
01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Oct. 28, 2020