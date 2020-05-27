|
|
|
Kitchen On Sunday May 17th 2020, peacefully at the Norfolk Tapping House Hospice, Harry, aged 90 years, following a brief illness. Beloved husband to Audrey,
father to Stephen,
Jane, Teresa and Joseph,
Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Funeral Service private.
Memorial Service to take place at a later date. Donations if desired in Harry's memory to be divided between Cancer Research UK and the
Norfolk Tapping House Hospice
may be sent c/o
A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors,
69 Bridge Street, Downham Market
PE38 9DW or on line at
www.ajcoggles.co.uk
following the Memory Giving Link.
Published in Sleaford Standard on May 27, 2020