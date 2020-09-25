|
Richardson, Ian Hay
Passed away peacefully on the 8th September 2020 aged 83 years. Much loved father to Duncan and Lindsay, father in law to Jackie, husband to Eileen and grandfather to Ella, Owain, Melissa, Archie and Dylan. His funeral service will take place on Thursday 1st October 2020 at St Denis's Church, Silk Willoughby at 10.30am followed by a cremation at Grantham crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations for The British Heart Foundation may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Sleaford Standard from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2020