Richardson Ian Hay Passed away peacefully
on the 8th September 2020
aged 83 years.
Much loved father to Duncan and Lindsay, father in law to Jackie, husband to Eileen and grandfather to Ella, Owain, Melissa, Archie and Dylan.
His funeral service will take place
on Thursday 1st October 2020
at St Denis's Church, Silk Willoughby at 10.30am followed by a cremation at Grantham Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for
The British Heart Foundation
may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors,
14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Sleaford Standard on Sept. 26, 2020
