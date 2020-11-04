|
Crowther John Passed away unexpectedly
on the 18th October 2020
aged 82 years.
Loving husband to Violet,
much loved dad to Howard and Wendy and father in law to Simon.
He will be deeply missed by all
of his family and friends.
His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at
Grantham Crematorium at 10.30am. The funeral cortege will be passing through Ancaster at 10am.
Family flowers only.
Donations to the British Heart
Foundation are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors,
14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Sleaford Standard on Nov. 4, 2020