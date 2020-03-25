|
|
|
Stevenson John Alan
(known as Alan) Died March 9th, 2020 in Ipswich Hospital with family and friends around him.
Widower of Ruby, father to John, Valerie, Diane, Michael, Mark and Andrew and dear friend to Margery.
Funeral service at
Seven Hills Crematorium, Ipswich on Tuesday 24th March at 10.30am.
Close family flowers only, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation and The Hope Trust (Felixstowe) payable by cheque c/o David Button Funeral Director, The Old Bank, 225 High Street, Walton, Felixstowe IP11 9DT.
Published in Sleaford Standard on Mar. 25, 2020