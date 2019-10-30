|
|
|
WALL John Of Tattershall Thorpe, passed away suddenly on the 16th October 2019 aged 80 years.
Loving husband of the late Joan,
dear father, brother, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
St Helen's Church, Mareham-le-Fen on Friday 8th November 2019 at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Boston.
Family flowers only donations if desired to be divided between Macmillan
and The M.S. Society.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Sleaford Standard on Oct. 30, 2019