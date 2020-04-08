|
Boucher Julia Wife of the late Ronald,
passed peacefully and went home to be with The Lord on 28th March 2020. Julia was much loved and
will be greatly missed by her
children, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Due to the current restrictions
a private family funeral service will
take place at Sleaford Cemetery.
A Service of Thanksgiving
to celebrate Julia's life will be
arranged at a later date.
Donations in memory of Julia
are for the Lincolnshire &
Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to Phillips Funeral Service,
69 Station Road, Ruskington.
Tel. 01526 832279
Published in Sleaford Standard on Apr. 8, 2020