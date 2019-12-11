Home

Keith Wesley

Notice Condolences

Keith Wesley Notice
Wesley Keith
(Wez) Husband of Edith,
Dad to Kay
and Lucy,
Grandad to Daisy and Tansy,
who died peacefully at home
on Saturday, 23rd November
with his family around him
after a short illness.

Keith's funeral service will be held at
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
on Tuesday, 17th December at 2pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Marie Curie and St Barnabas.

All enquiries to
T R Carlton Funeral Directors,
35B Abbey Rd, Bourne,
PE10 9EW.
Published in Sleaford Standard on Dec. 11, 2019
