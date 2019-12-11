Home

Armitage Malcolm Rennison On Sunday 17th November,
peacefully in
Lincoln County Hospital,
Malcolm, aged 81 years of Navenby.
Loving Husband of Ruth,
much loved Dad to Jane and Philip
and a beloved Grandpa.
A Memorial Service will be held
at Navenby Methodist Church
on Thursday 19th December at 11am. Following a private cremation.
Family flowers only please.

Donations invited for ULHCT
(for Ashby Ward at Lincoln Hospital)
c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford
NG34 7ET
01529 300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Dec. 11, 2019
