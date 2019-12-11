|
|
|
Armitage Malcolm Rennison On Sunday 17th November,
peacefully in
Lincoln County Hospital,
Malcolm, aged 81 years of Navenby.
Loving Husband of Ruth,
much loved Dad to Jane and Philip
and a beloved Grandpa.
A Memorial Service will be held
at Navenby Methodist Church
on Thursday 19th December at 11am. Following a private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations invited for ULHCT
(for Ashby Ward at Lincoln Hospital)
c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford
NG34 7ET
01529 300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Dec. 11, 2019