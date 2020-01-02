Home

Colin Ward Funeral Services
14 Boston Road
Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
01529 300123
Notice Condolences

Nancy Smith Notice
SMITH Nancy On Monday 23rd December, peacefully in Oakdene Care Home Sleaford, Nancy.
Aged 98 years, of Sleaford.
Loving Mum of Sheila and
Mother-in-Law of Colin.
Funeral Service on
Tuesday 14 th January 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 10.30a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations invited for
St Barnabas' Hospice Grantham
and Cancer Research UK.
Thank you to all the staff at
Oakdene Care Home for
the care given to Mum.
All enquiries to Colin Ward Funeral Services, 14 Boston Road, Sleaford
NG34 7ET. 01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Jan. 2, 2020
