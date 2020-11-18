|
|
|
Jones (nee Rogers)
Nicola Jane Aged 59 years.
Nicola, much cherished daughter, wife, mother,
mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law
and friend passed away on
12th November after a long illness.
She will be sorely missed
by her family and friends.
As a school teacher, Sunday school teacher, RSPB volunteer and former member of the Metheringham
PCC her willingness to help,
her humour and her wise
counsel was valued by all.
As a bilingual secretary Nicola
worked in Avignon, Paris and London and her great love was France.
She was a friend of France.
Never did she complain about the afflictions to her body brought about by the amputation, and the bone cancer which took her away. She was always so grateful for the care she received.
The funeral service will be at
St Wilfrid's Church, Metheringham
on 23rd November at 2pm.
If you wish to attend the service
then because of the epidemic restrictions please contact the family.
The committal will be attended by
close family only at the crematorium.
The family wish to express their immense gratitude for the
tremendous support given to Nicola
by her friends over the last four years,
and to the medical and support staff who looked after and cared for her.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired to
Sarcoma UK may be left at the
church or are being received by
Allenbys of Anwick Funeral Directors, 68, Main Road, Anwick, Sleaford, Lincs. NG34 9SU. Tel 01526 832319
Published in Sleaford Standard on Nov. 18, 2020