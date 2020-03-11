|
|
|
COVELL Perry On Monday 2nd March, peacefully after a short illness, with his family by his side in St Barnabas' Hospice Grantham, Perry, aged 74 years, of North Rauceby.
Perry was a loving Dad and Grandad, who will be sadly missed by all his
family and many, many friends.
Funeral Service on Friday 13th March
at St. Denys' Church, Sleaford at 10.30a.m. followed by burial
at Sleaford Cemetery.
Flowers welcome.
Donations invited for the St Barnabas' Hospice within Grantham Hospital c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET. 01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Mar. 11, 2020