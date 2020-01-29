|
Easterling Phil
'Biker Down' On Tuesday 21st January, very peacefully in City Hospital Nottingham after a short fight with illness, Phil, aged 73 years
of Sleaford.
Much loved Dad and Grandad
and friend to many.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service on Thursday 6th February at Grantham Crematorium at 4.30p.m., with refreshments afterwards at the Legionnaires Club, Sleaford. Bikers welcome to follow from Colin Ward Funeral Services,
leaving at 3.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations invited for the
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance c/o
Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET. 01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Jan. 29, 2020