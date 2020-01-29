Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colin Ward Funeral Services
14 Boston Road
Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
01529 300123
Resources
More Obituaries for Phil Easterling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phil Easterling

Notice Condolences

Phil Easterling Notice
Easterling Phil
'Biker Down' On Tuesday 21st January, very peacefully in City Hospital Nottingham after a short fight with illness, Phil, aged 73 years
of Sleaford.
Much loved Dad and Grandad
and friend to many.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service on Thursday 6th February at Grantham Crematorium at 4.30p.m., with refreshments afterwards at the Legionnaires Club, Sleaford. Bikers welcome to follow from Colin Ward Funeral Services,
leaving at 3.30p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations invited for the
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance c/o
Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET. 01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -