|
|
|
ANDREWS Phillip John On Saturday 7th December, peacefully in Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding, Phillip,
aged 63 years of Pointon.
Loving Husband of Deborah.
Much loved Dad to Leanne and Jamie, devoted Grandad to Autumn and Chester and a much loved Brother.
Funeral Service on
Friday 20th December at
Grantham Crematorium at 3.30p.m.
Flowers welcome.
Donations invited for
St Barnabas' Hospice and
Kidney Care UK
c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET. 01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Dec. 11, 2019