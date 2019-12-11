Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colin Ward Funeral Services
14 Boston Road
Sleaford, Lincolnshire NG34 7ET
01529 300123
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Andrews

Notice Condolences

Phillip Andrews Notice
ANDREWS Phillip John On Saturday 7th December, peacefully in Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding, Phillip,
aged 63 years of Pointon.
Loving Husband of Deborah.
Much loved Dad to Leanne and Jamie, devoted Grandad to Autumn and Chester and a much loved Brother.
Funeral Service on
Friday 20th December at
Grantham Crematorium at 3.30p.m.
Flowers welcome.
Donations invited for
St Barnabas' Hospice and
Kidney Care UK
c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET. 01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -