Robert Pearson Notice
PEARSON Robert A beloved Son, Brother, Uncle and friend so sadly passed away on Tuesday 6th October, aged 33 years.
Funeral Service to be held on
Friday 23rd October at
Grantham Crematorium at 12.30pm. Due to the current restrictions still in place, attendance at the Service is by private family invitation only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Robert's memory are invited for a Mental Health
Charity, to be decided and
are being received by
Colin Ward Funeral Services,
14 Boston Road, Sleaford, NG34 7ET.
Tel 01529 300123.
Published in Sleaford Standard on Oct. 21, 2020
