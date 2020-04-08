|
Cook Rod
Of Wyberton, Boston has died at Pilgrim Hospital following a heart attack at the age of 72.
Born in Sleaford, he had lived in the area since 1976.
Rod was married to Pauline for
44 years before her death in 2014.
He is survived by son and
daughter-in-law Simon Cook and
Jo Cook, son Ben Cook, granddaughters Emily and Jessica
and partner Joan Young.
Due to current circumstances the funeral will be a private family affair with a celebration of his life to be arranged at a later date.
All enquiries to F E Addlesee and Son (tel 01205 311303).
Published in Sleaford Standard on Apr. 8, 2020