Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rod Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rod Cook

Notice Condolences

Rod Cook Notice
Cook Rod

Of Wyberton, Boston has died at Pilgrim Hospital following a heart attack at the age of 72.

Born in Sleaford, he had lived in the area since 1976.

Rod was married to Pauline for
44 years before her death in 2014.
He is survived by son and
daughter-in-law Simon Cook and
Jo Cook, son Ben Cook, granddaughters Emily and Jessica
and partner Joan Young.

Due to current circumstances the funeral will be a private family affair with a celebration of his life to be arranged at a later date.

All enquiries to F E Addlesee and Son (tel 01205 311303).
Published in Sleaford Standard on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -