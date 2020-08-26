|
SHERIDAN Ronald Charles (Ron) Passed away at home on Tuesday 11th August 2020, aged 74 years.
Loving husband to Pat,
devoted father to Julie and Neil and grandad to Lauren and Sam.
His funeral service will take place on Thursday 3rd September 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be given on the day or forwarded to:
Robert Holland Funeral Director,
14 St. Catherine`s Rd,
Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Sleaford Standard on Aug. 26, 2020