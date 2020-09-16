|
Williamson Roy Dallas On Saturday 5th September,
peacefully at his home in Sleaford,
Roy, aged 83 years.
Much loved Dad to Sarah and Antony, Grandad to Candy, Fallon,
Charlotte and Jonty and
Great-Grandad to Phoenix
Funeral Service on Monday 21st September at St Botolph's Church, Quarrington at 2pm, by private
family invitation only.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Roy's memory for
St Barnabas' Hospice or Marie Curie are being received by Colin Ward Funeral Services, 14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET. 01529-300123
Published in Sleaford Standard on Sept. 16, 2020