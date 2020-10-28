|
|
|
Grossmith Sheila Rose Peacefully on the
19th October 2020 in hospital, Sheila,
aged 86 years of Heckington.
A much loved mother, grandmother and good friend to many.
Sheila will be sorely missed.
Due to the Covid restrictions the funeral will be a private service at
St Andrew's Church, Heckington followed by cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired between
The Children's Society and
St. Andrew's Church
may be sent to
J E Severs Funeral Service Ltd,
26 Main Road, Little Hale, Sleaford, Lincs. NG34 9BA Tel: 01529 460339.
Published in Sleaford Standard on Oct. 28, 2020