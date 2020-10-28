Home

J E Severs Funeral Service Ltd
26 Main Road
Little Hale, Lincolnshire NG34 9BA
01529 460339
Sheila Grossmith

Grossmith Sheila Rose Peacefully on the
19th October 2020 in hospital, Sheila,
aged 86 years of Heckington.
A much loved mother, grandmother and good friend to many.
Sheila will be sorely missed.
Due to the Covid restrictions the funeral will be a private service at
St Andrew's Church, Heckington followed by cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired between
The Children's Society and
St. Andrew's Church
may be sent to
J E Severs Funeral Service Ltd,
26 Main Road, Little Hale, Sleaford, Lincs. NG34 9BA Tel: 01529 460339.
Published in Sleaford Standard on Oct. 28, 2020
