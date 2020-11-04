Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Grantham
Bridge End Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6JN
01476 570 023
Sheila Morse Notice
Morse Sheila Passed away peacefully at Lincoln Hospital
on 21st October,
aged 92 years.

Devoted Wife to the
late Stanley Morse,
dearly loved Mother to
Christine, Simone, Catherine
and Michael, treasured Grandmother and great Grandmother.

Funeral service to take place at
Our Lady Of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Sleaford on
Thursday 5th November at 12.00 noon, followed by burial at Sleaford Cemetery.
Donations, if desired, are for
the Woodland Trust.

Contact details,
Grantham Co op Funeralcare
Tel 01476 570023.
Published in Sleaford Standard on Nov. 4, 2020
