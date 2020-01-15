|
DEY Valerie Margaret Passed away peacefully in Lincoln County Hospital on 29th November 2019.
Dearly loved wife, mother and grandmother, Valerie
will be greatly missed by
her much-loved family.
Funeral service will be held at
South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January at 12noon.
Colourful attire is encouraged for the service. Family flowers only please as
donations in memory of Valerie would be most welcome to the R.S.P.C.A
Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, Duke Street, Sleaford, Linc's, NG34 7DX,
Tel 01529 306311
Published in Sleaford Standard on Jan. 15, 2020