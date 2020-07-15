|
Taylor Valerie Passed away peacefully on Sunday 5th July 2020 at Lincoln County Hospital,
aged 77 years.
She will be deeply missed by
daughters Louise, Rachael
and Vanessa and all her
family and many friends.
Her funeral service will take place
on Thursday 23rd July 2020 at
Grantham Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Her Cortege will leave Crosby Lane, Welbourn at 11.45am and will take Valerie on a final trip around the village.
Family flowers only please,
donations for The MS Society and
Welbourn Village Hall may be given on the day or can be forwarded to:
Robert Holland Funeral Director,
14 St. Catherine's Rd,
Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Sleaford Standard on July 15, 2020