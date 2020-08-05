|
|
|
robinson Wendy Teacher in the Lincoln area, Wendy Patricia Robinson passed away on 9th July 2020,
aged 79 years, in Bristol Hospital
in the company of her children
Patrick and Emma.
Dearly loved by Patrick and Amandeep, Emma and Tom, Jane and Paul and grandson Dylan Singh Robinson.
Funeral service in Gloucestershire
on Wednesday 5th August 2020
at 11.30am.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory payable to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enquiries with M.W. Funeral Directors on 0117 9504100
Published in Sleaford Standard on Aug. 5, 2020