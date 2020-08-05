Adeline M. Riebel, 95, of Fairmont, formerly of rural Granada, passed away on Tuesdat Aug. 4, 2020, which is her mother's birthday, at theValley Vue Care Center in Armstrong, Iowa. Due to COVID-19, there will be no services held for Adeline. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
Adeline Minnie (Lendt) Riebel was born on Feb. 26, 1925, in Stark Township, Brown County. She was the daughter of Frederick and Alice (Schmalfeld) Lendt. Adeline was united in marriage to Delmar Riebel on October 25, 1945, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye, MN. This union was blessed with three daughters, Eunice, Ronda, and Julie. Adeline and Delmar moved to Fairmont in 1955. They later moved to Pleasant Prairie Township, rural Granada, in 1959, where they farmed and lived in retirement for the next forty-six years. Many winters were spent in Tucson, AZ. During her free time, Adeline loved playing cards. Adeline and Delmar shared sixty years together before Delmar passed away on December 19, 2005, which was his mother's birthday.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Eunice Riebel of New Ulm, MN, and Julie DuBois of Sun City West, AZ; grandson, Jeremy (Allisa) Frese of Hamilton, MT; great grandsons, Jaylen and Brayde. Along with her parents, Fred and Alice Lendt, Adeline was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Riebel; daughter, Ronda Carr; sisters, Rachel Willmann, and Arleta Portner; and brother, Harvey Lendt. www.lakeviewfuneralhome.net