Albert Fredolin Sellner, 78 years and 7 months, of rural Sleepy Eye was killed in a car accident in Watonwan County on Jan. 1, 2020. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Thursday from 7:30 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. Funeral Service will be held at Church of the Japanese Martyrs, Leavenworth, on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at the Japanese Martyrs Catholic Cemetery in Leavenworth. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Albert was born at the Sleepy Eye Hospital to Albert and Sophie (Mathiowetz) Sellner on May 28, 1941. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1960. He lived and farmed on the home place and enjoyed golfing and restoring old tractors and his trips to Texas every February to golf. Albert was a great story teller and enjoyed making people laugh. He loved life!
Survivors include his siblings: Lawrence Sellner of Sleepy Eye, Jerome Sellner of New Ulm, Brother Martin (Robert) Sellner of Manilla, Phillipines, Elaine Schueler of Sleepy Eye; aunt, Evelyn Mathiowetz and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Leander (Mary) Sellner, Vernard and Erwin; sister, Viola (Norbert) Wersal; brother-in-law, Merle Schueler and sisters-in-law: Nadine Sellner and Janice Sellner.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2020