Alfred Paul Schmitz, 79, of Sleepy Eye died on November 20, 2020, at his
home. Private Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. The clergy will be Father Mark Steffl. Interment will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military Honors provided by the Sleepy Eye Honor
Guard. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Alfred was born on August 8, 1941, to Edward A. and Hildagarde (Sellner) Schmitz in Sleepy Eye. He was baptized and confirmed Catholic at St. Mary's Church in Sleepy Eye. While growing up, he and his sisters formed and played in the Schmitz Family Band where he played the concertina. He also played the trumpet in high school. He and his family were very involved with the 4H Stark Happy Hustlers and won many awards at the county and state fair. After graduating from St. Mary's High School in 1959, Alfred entered the United States Marine Corps and served his country from 1959 to 1963, obtaining the rank of Corporal. He was very proud of his service to his country and of being a Marine (the few, the proud, the Marines). Upon completion of his military service, Alfred returned to Sleepy Eye and worked on the family farm, for Edwin Weiss doing carpentry, and at Lamperts Lumber Yard in Sleepy Eye. On November 20, 1968, he was united in marriage to Janice Disque. Alfred and Jan raised four children. He later worked for 24 years with Del Monte Corporation where he was Supervisor of Sanitation & Boiler and Maintenance. After retirement from Del Monte, Alfred worked at Chuck Spaeth Ford and Bruggeman Implement. Alfred was a member of the Sleepy Eye Jaycees, was a volunteer member of the Sleepy Eye Fire Department for 29 years; and served as Assistant Fire Marshal
for part of that time. Alfred was a charter member of the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard which was organized in 1983 and served as its president for many years. He also belonged to the American Legion and volunteered his time at Stark Ball Field frying hamburgers. He was proud to serve his community. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and in his younger days, going to polka dances. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's events and above all, he loved the special events that the Schmitz families had where we were all together as a family.
He is survived by his wife Janice of Sleepy Eye; children: Craig (Recarda), children Kasey and Kedar of New
Ulm; Chris (Steve) Domser and daughter Addison of Killeen, Texas; Cory (Sara), children Caitlin and Abigail of Le Center; and Chad's children Megan, Kyle and Riley Schmitz of Waterville; his sisters – Alice (Robert) Forst, Shirley (Leon) Wendinger, Myra (Jerome) Bastian, and Arlene (Dan) Mages. He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Chad; his parents; numerous aunts and uncles; parentsin- law; in-laws: Violet Disque Dietz, Richard Disque, and Neal Balfany; nephew Jimmy Dietz; and niece Maria (Bastian) Lux.