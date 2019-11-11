|
|
Alice L. Sellner, 83, of rural Comfrey entered into Eternal Life the evening of Nov. 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, with her family at her side. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Thursday from 7:30 until 10 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, Sleepy Eye. There will be a Prayer Service at 4 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Father Andy Michels. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Sleepy Eye. Reception will follow in the church social room. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Sleepy Eye. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Alice Leona Sellner was born on July 29, 1936 in Sleepy Eye, the daughter of Michael and Margaret (Reiniger) Tauer. After growing up in northeast Albin Township, attending rural school and Sleepy Eye St. Mary's; she married Donald Sellner at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Oct. 4, 1956. After their marriage, they moved to a farm in southwest Albin Township where they raised three children. Farming included dairy, hogs, chickens, garden produce, and fruit. Alice enjoyed family and friends, visiting new friends and going on drives, gardening, and baking. Alice was raised in the Catholic faith. She was also involved with the Order of Christian Mothers Society and Schoenstatt Sisters for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; three children: Duane of Winona, Darold of Eagan, and Danette (Gary) Olson of Lakeville. Her surviving siblings include: Dolores Kral of New Ulm and Robert (Darlene) Tauer of Hanska. Other survivors include nieces, nephews, cousins, and in laws. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Edwin (Agnes) Tauer, Laura (Florian) Wurtzburger, Linus (Doris)Tauer and Raymond (Adella) Tauer; brother in law, Jerome Kral.
Published in Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019